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Indicators

Volatility_Quality_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Trend-based informational signal indicator Volatility Quality Index displays the sections of up/down trends.

It has four adjustable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Method - calculation method
  • Smoothing - smoothing period
  • Filter - filter size

Calculations:

  • If VQ > 0
    The trend is up - a green signal pointer is placed
  • Otherwise
    The trend is down - a red signal pointer is placed

where:

  • If (Abs(VQnew) < Filter
    VQ = PrevVQ
  • Otherwise
    VQ = VQnew

VQnew = Abs(((Close - C2) / Max + (Close - Open) / (High - Low)) * 0.5) * ((Close - C2 + (Close - Open)) * 0.5)

Max = Maximum(High - Low, Maximum(High - C2, C2 - Low))

Open = MA(Open, Period, Method)
High = MA(High, Period, Method)
Low = MA(Low, Period, Method)
Close = MA(Close, Period, Method)

C2 = Close Smoothing bars ago



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22699

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