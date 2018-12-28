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Volatility_Quality_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Trend-based informational signal indicator Volatility Quality Index displays the sections of up/down trends.
It has four adjustable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Method - calculation method
- Smoothing - smoothing period
- Filter - filter size
Calculations:
- If VQ > 0
The trend is up - a green signal pointer is placed
- Otherwise
The trend is down - a red signal pointer is placed
where:
- If (Abs(VQnew) < Filter
VQ = PrevVQ
- Otherwise
VQ = VQnew
VQnew = Abs(((Close - C2) / Max + (Close - Open) / (High - Low)) * 0.5) * ((Close - C2 + (Close - Open)) * 0.5)
Max = Maximum(High - Low, Maximum(High - C2, C2 - Low))
Open = MA(Open, Period, Method)
High = MA(High, Period, Method)
Low = MA(Low, Period, Method)
Close = MA(Close, Period, Method)
C2 = Close Smoothing bars ago
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22699
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