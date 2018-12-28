Volatility_Quality_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Trend-based informational signal indicator Volatility Quality Index displays the sections of up/down trends. It has four adjustable parameters: Period - calculation period

- calculation period Method - calculation method

- calculation method Smoothing - smoothing period

- smoothing period Filter - filter size Calculations: If VQ > 0

The trend is up - a green signal pointer is placed Otherwise

The trend is down - a red signal pointer is placed where: If (Abs(VQnew) < Filter

VQ = PrevVQ Otherwise

VQ = VQnew VQnew = Abs(((Close - C2) / Max + (Close - Open) / (High - Low)) * 0.5) * ((Close - C2 + (Close - Open)) * 0.5) Max = Maximum(High - Low, Maximum(High - C2, C2 - Low)) Open = MA(Open, Period, Method)

High = MA(High, Period, Method)

Low = MA(Low, Period, Method)

Close = MA(Close, Period, Method) C2 = Close Smoothing bars ago



