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Indicators

Sylvain_Vervoort_RSI_inverse_fisher_transform - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Indicator Sylvain Vervoort RSI inverse fisher transform built on Sylvain Vervoort Rainbow Moving Average

It has five adjustable parameters:

  • SVRMA period - Rainbow Moving Average calculation period
  • RSI period - RSI calculation period
  • MA period - smoothing period
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level

Calculations:

SVRSI = ((Pow(2.71828183,2 * ZeroLagEMA)-1.0) / (Pow(2.71828183,2 * ZeroLagEMA)+1.0) + 1.0) * 50.0

where:

ZeroLagEMA = SmMA1 + (SmMA1 - SmMA2)

SmMA1 = EMA(RSI, MA period)
SmMA2 = EMA(SmMA1, MA period)

RSI = 0.1 * (TmpRSI - 50.0)
TmpRSI = RSI(RMA, RSI period)

RMA = Rainbow Moving Average(SVRMA period)

No need to have indicator Rainbow Moving Average in the terminal, it is calculated independently

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22698

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