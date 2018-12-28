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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Simple_Slope - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillating indicator Simple slope is a simple price-trend oscillator. It is good at removing the trend-related component from price movements.
It has one adjustable parameter:
- Period - calculation period
Calculations:
SS = (Close - Close[Period]) / Period
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22695
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