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Indicators

POGO - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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POGO.mq5 (7.58 KB) view
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Oscillating indiator POGO displays the mean bar size over a given period.

It has two adjustable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Method  - calculation method

Calculations:

POGO = AvgRAW

where:

RAW = Open - Close

AvgRAW = MA(RAW, Period, Method)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22694

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