Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
POGO - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8320
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Oscillating indiator POGO displays the mean bar size over a given period.
It has two adjustable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Method - calculation method
Calculations:
POGO = AvgRAW
where:
RAW = Open - Close
AvgRAW = MA(RAW, Period, Method)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22694
Simple_Slope
Indicator Simple slopeSylvain_Vervoort_rainbow_moving_average
Indicator Sylvain Vervoort rainbow moving average
Peceptron_Mult
A multisymbol EA. Its working algorithm is perceptron, i.e., a simple neural network). It uses indicator iAC (Acceleration/Deceleration, Accelerator/Decelerator Oscillator, AC).MA_Of_CCI
Indicator MA of CCI