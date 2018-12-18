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Indicators

Linear_Regression_Slope - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Linear regression slope oscillator displays the slope of the current linear model of the price for the selected period.

It has one configurable parameter:

  • Period - calculation period

The indicator line value increase indicates an uptrend, while decrease shows a downward trend.

In addition to the zero line crossing signals, the indicator displays some technical analysis patterns: double bottom, triple bottom, double top, triple top, head and shoulders, inverted head and shoulders. The indicator also displays divergences quite well.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22624

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