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Linear_Regression_Slope - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Linear regression slope oscillator displays the slope of the current linear model of the price for the selected period.
It has one configurable parameter:
- Period - calculation period
The indicator line value increase indicates an uptrend, while decrease shows a downward trend.
In addition to the zero line crossing signals, the indicator displays some technical analysis patterns: double bottom, triple bottom, double top, triple top, head and shoulders, inverted head and shoulders. The indicator also displays divergences quite well.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22624
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