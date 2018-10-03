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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DSL QQE histo - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Basics:
The QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimator) indicator consists of a smoothed Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator and two volatility-based trailing levels (fast and slow).
This version:
Compared to the original QQE indicator, this version is adding:
- Discontinued signal line levels (to help further estimate the trend).
- Color changing histogram (based on those levels).
This way we have more information available to analyze.
Usage:
You can use the color change of the QQE itself or the color change of the histogram as signals
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