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Indicators

DSL QQE histo - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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10182
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DSL QQE histo.mq5 (13.77 KB) view
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Basics:

The QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimator) indicator consists of a smoothed Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator and two volatility-based trailing levels (fast and slow).

This version:

Compared to the original QQE indicator, this version is adding:

  • Discontinued signal line levels (to help further estimate the trend).
  • Color changing histogram (based on those levels).

This way we have more information available to analyze.

Usage:

You can use the color change of the QQE itself or the color change of the histogram as signals

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