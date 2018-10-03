Basics:



The QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimator) indicator consists of a smoothed Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator and two volatility-based trailing levels (fast and slow).

This version:



Compared to the original QQE indicator, this version is adding:

Discontinued signal line levels (to help further estimate the trend).

Color changing histogram (based on those levels).

This way we have more information available to analyze.

Usage:

You can use the color change of the QQE itself or the color change of the histogram as signals