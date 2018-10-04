CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ATR adaptive Laguerre filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9129
Rating:
(29)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Basics:

Laguerre filter was described by John Ehlers in the "Time Warp - without Space Travel" document. In its original version it did not use period parameter and that somewhat limited its usage in some versions.

This version:

With a version that uses period parameter it becomes possible to use the indicator in some "classical" adapting modes. This version is using the ATR (Average True Range) adapting method.

Usage:

You can use color changes as signals.

PS:

A "big picture" example with a comparison of the "regular" (gray line) and adaptive (colored line) of the Laguerre filter. As it is obvious, the adaptive is faster where it should be (in times of high volatility and in the times of cal changes, it remains as smooths as it should) and is leading the "regular" version in almost all the times.



DSL QQE histo DSL QQE histo

Discontinued signal line QQE - histogram

Relative price channel Relative price channel

Relative price channel

ATR adaptive Laguerre filter - levels ATR adaptive Laguerre filter - levels

ATR adaptive Laguerre filter - levels

Bollinger bands squeeze Bollinger bands squeeze

Bollinger bands squeeze