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Indicators

Wilson Relative Price Channel - mod - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Basics:

Wilson Relative Price Channel by Leon Wilson was described in the July 2006 issue of TASC. It is using the RSI to draw on chart trading zones, but in its original version there is one issue with it : on lower time frames it simply will not work - ie: it works, but the displayed results are not usable for trading decisions. It is using price % change as a basis for channel drawing and that is why it can work only on high time frames (mostly weekly and higher)

This version:

In this version we are using the Wilson's idea but with a modification: instead of using price % change as a basis, we are using ATR. That way the indicator can work on any time frame (since it is adjusting itself to time frame of the chart via ATR calculation).

Usage:

It can be used the original intended way - you can use the zones as overbought and oversold zones

Laguerre RSI - no gamma Laguerre RSI - no gamma

Laguerre RSI - without using the gamma parameter

Instantaneous trend line - levels Instantaneous trend line - levels

Instantaneous trend line - using levels for signals filtering

Relative price channel Relative price channel

Relative price channel

DSL QQE histo DSL QQE histo

Discontinued signal line QQE - histogram