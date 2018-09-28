Origin of correcting algorithm :

Dr. Alexander Uhl invented a method that he used to filter the moving average and to check for signals. Originally it was used at simple moving average



This indicator :

This indicator is using the modified "correcting" method. Instead of using standard deviation for calculation, it is using EMA deviation (originally published here : EMA deviation) and is applied to super smoother (originally published here : Super smoother)



Usage :

You can use the change of color as signals