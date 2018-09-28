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Corrected super smoother - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Origin of correcting algorithm :
Dr. Alexander Uhl invented a method that he used to filter the
moving average and to check for signals. Originally it was used at simple moving average
This indicator :
This indicator is using the modified "correcting" method. Instead of
using standard deviation for calculation, it is using EMA deviation
(originally published here : EMA deviation) and is applied to super smoother (originally published here : Super smoother)
Usage :
You can use the change of color as signals
Corrected T3 - EMA deviationsExp_XAng_Zad_C_Tm_MMRec
A trading system using the XAng_Zad_C trend-following indicator with the possibility to set a fixed trading time interval and change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades.
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