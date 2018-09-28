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Indicators

Corrected super smoother - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Origin of correcting algorithm  :

Dr. Alexander Uhl invented a method that he used to filter the moving average and to check for signals. Originally it was used at simple moving average

This indicator :

This indicator is using the modified "correcting" method. Instead of using standard deviation for calculation, it is using EMA deviation (originally published here : EMA deviation) and is applied to super smoother (originally published here : Super smoother)

Usage :

You can use the change of color as signals

Corrected T3 - EMA deviations Corrected T3 - EMA deviations

Corrected T3 - EMA deviations

Exp_XAng_Zad_C_Tm_MMRec Exp_XAng_Zad_C_Tm_MMRec

A trading system using the XAng_Zad_C trend-following indicator with the possibility to set a fixed trading time interval and change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades.

Zero lag super smoother Zero lag super smoother

Zero lag super smoother

Premium stochastic oscillator Premium stochastic oscillator

Premium stochastic oscillator