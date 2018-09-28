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Indicators

Zero lag super smoother - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Definition :

Long time ago somebody made a DEMA (Double smoothed EMA) indicator and called it a zero lag EMA. Since then the zero lag name is used sometimes for that type of adjusting the average to have a lesser lag.

This indicator :

This indicator is using the DEMA method to produce a "zero lag" super smoother. Since super smoother already produces smooth results, the "zero lag" super smoother is smooth too, and as such, is having already quite a few signals filtered out

Usage :

You can use the color change as signals

Corrected super smoother Corrected super smoother

Corrected super smoother

Corrected T3 - EMA deviations Corrected T3 - EMA deviations

Corrected T3 - EMA deviations

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