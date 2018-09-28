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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Zero lag super smoother - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Definition :
Long time ago somebody made a DEMA (Double smoothed EMA) indicator and called it a zero lag EMA. Since then the zero lag name is used sometimes for that type of adjusting the average to have a lesser lag.
This indicator :
This indicator is using the DEMA method to produce a "zero lag" super smoother. Since super smoother already produces smooth results, the "zero lag" super smoother is smooth too, and as such, is having already quite a few signals filtered out
Usage :
You can use the color change as signals
Corrected super smoother
Corrected super smootherCorrected T3 - EMA deviations
Corrected T3 - EMA deviations
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