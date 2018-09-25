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Indicators

Super smoother - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Definition :

John Ehlers’ “Super Smoother”, a 2-pole Butterworth filter combined with a 2-bar SMA that suppresses the Nyquist frequency

Usage :

You can use color changes as signals.


Optimal F for MQL5 (per Ralph Vince) Optimal F for MQL5 (per Ralph Vince)

This calculates Optimal f using the Geometric Mean. Per Ralph Vince, "In trading we can count on our wins being for varying amounts and our losses being for varying amounts. Therefore the Kelly formulas could not give us the correct optimal f." So, using his equation(s), I created this library for the Geometric Mean version of Optimal f.

Triple fast ema Hull Triple fast ema Hull

Triple fast ema Hull

Super smoother levels Super smoother levels

Super smoother levels

Multi pass average filter Multi pass average filter

Multi pass average filter