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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Super smoother - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Definition :
John Ehlers’ “Super Smoother”, a 2-pole Butterworth filter combined with a 2-bar SMA that suppresses the Nyquist frequency
Usage :
You can use color changes as signals.
Optimal F for MQL5 (per Ralph Vince)
This calculates Optimal f using the Geometric Mean. Per Ralph Vince, "In trading we can count on our wins being for varying amounts and our losses being for varying amounts. Therefore the Kelly formulas could not give us the correct optimal f." So, using his equation(s), I created this library for the Geometric Mean version of Optimal f.Triple fast ema Hull
Triple fast ema Hull
Super smoother levels
Super smoother levelsMulti pass average filter
Multi pass average filter