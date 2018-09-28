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Indicators

Premium stochastic oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Background :

The PSO (Premium Stochastic Oscillator) was first introduced by technical analyst Lee Leibfarth in the August 2008 issue of the journal Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities.

Usage :

You can use the color changes when the PSO crosses trigger lines as signals : signals for entries as well as signals for early warnings of exits

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