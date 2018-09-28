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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Premium stochastic oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Background :
The PSO (Premium Stochastic Oscillator) was first introduced by technical analyst Lee Leibfarth in the August 2008 issue of the journal Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities.
Usage :
You can use the color changes when the PSO crosses trigger lines as signals : signals for entries as well as signals for early warnings of exits
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