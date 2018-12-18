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Two PerBar - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6016
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Two PerBar .mq5 (22.88 KB) view
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The author of the idea - Scriptor

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor is designed to work only on hedge accounts: it opens BUY and SELL positions at once.

Inputs: 

  • Lots - position volume if there are no open positions at the moment
  • Lots coefficient - position increase ratio if there are open positions at the moment
  • Lots max - maximum volume limitation
  • Take Profit (in points) - take profit set in points
  • magic number - unique EA identifier

Example of "points":

19 points

When a new bar appears, the EA closes positions and opens BUY and SELL ones simultaneously. The expectation is that within the bar, one of the positions will close by take profit and the trend will reverse a little.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22465

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