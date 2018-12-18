The author of the idea - Scriptor

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor is designed to work only on hedge accounts: it opens BUY and SELL positions at once.

Inputs:

Lots - position volume if there are no open positions at the moment

Lots coefficient - position increase ratio if there are open positions at the moment

Lots max - maximum volume limitation

Take Profit (in points) - take profit set in points

magic number - unique EA identifier

Example of "points":



When a new bar appears, the EA closes positions and opens BUY and SELL ones simultaneously. The expectation is that within the bar, one of the positions will close by take profit and the trend will reverse a little.