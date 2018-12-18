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Probe - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4799
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Probe.mq5 (37.71 KB) view
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The author of the idea - Scriptor

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA works both on netting and hedging accounts. It works on every tick. In order to place pending orders (Buy stop and Sell stop), the EA analyzes iCCI indicator values on bars #0 and #1. 

When a trading signal is activated, the EA sets a pending stop order with the Lots volume at the "Indent from the price" distance from the current price. If Stop Loss is not equal to zero, it is set immediately.

What to do with pending orders that were not triggered? If the current price moves from a pending order at 1.5 * "Indent from the price", it is removed.

After a pending order is activated, a trailing may be applied to a position (unless Trailing Stop is equal to zero).

Sample test on EURUSD, M30:


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22471

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