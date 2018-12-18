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Probe - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea - Scriptor
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
The EA works both on netting and hedging accounts. It works on every tick. In order to place pending orders (Buy stop and Sell stop), the EA analyzes iCCI indicator values on bars #0 and #1.
When a trading signal is activated, the EA sets a pending stop order with the Lots volume at the "Indent from the price" distance from the current price. If Stop Loss is not equal to zero, it is set immediately.
What to do with pending orders that were not triggered? If the current price moves from a pending order at 1.5 * "Indent from the price", it is removed.
After a pending order is activated, a trailing may be applied to a position (unless Trailing Stop is equal to zero).
Sample test on EURUSD, M30:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22471
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