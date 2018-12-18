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TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with the background color filling and the channel TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem average line. The indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the formed corridor expansion is broken.
Fig. 1. TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem_Alert indicator. Channel breakthrough on the first bar
Fig. 2. TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem_Alert indicator. Activating an alert
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22457
Expert Advisor based on iRSI (RSI) and iMA (Moving Average, MA).Two PerBar
Simultaneous opening of two oppositely directed positions
The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with the background color filling and the channel Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System average line. The indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the formed corridor expansion is brokenHans_Indicator_Cloud_System
The indicator paints candles going beyond the Hans_Indicator_Cloud channel expansion