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Indicators

TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with the background color filling and the channel TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem average line. The indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the formed corridor expansion is broken.

Fig. 1. TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem_Alert indicator. Channel breakthrough on the first bar

Fig. 1. TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem_Alert indicator. Channel breakthrough on the first bar


Fig. 2. TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem_Alert indicator. Activating an alert

Fig. 2. TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem_Alert indicator. Activating an alert

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22457

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Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System_Alert Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System_Alert

The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with the background color filling and the channel Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System average line. The indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the formed corridor expansion is broken

Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System

The indicator paints candles going beyond the Hans_Indicator_Cloud channel expansion