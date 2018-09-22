Description :

The Laguerre RSI indicator is a highly advanced version of the standard RSI indicator. The Laguerre RSI indicator was created by John Ehlers and introduced in his book Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures.



This version :

This version is additionally using Laguerre filter (also created by John Ehlers) for signal line and additional Laguerre RSI smoothing. Following coloring modes can be chosen :

change colors on no trade zones crossing

change colors on outer levels crossing

change colors on Laguerre RSI slope

change colors on signal line crossing