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Laguerre RSi with Laguerre filter - extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Description :
The Laguerre RSI indicator is a highly advanced version of the standard
RSI indicator. The Laguerre RSI indicator was created by John Ehlers and
introduced in his book Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures.
This version :
This version is additionally using Laguerre filter (also created by John Ehlers) for signal line and additional Laguerre RSI smoothing. Following coloring modes can be chosen :
- change colors on no trade zones crossing
- change colors on outer levels crossing
- change colors on Laguerre RSI slope
- change colors on signal line crossing
Usage :
Depending on your trading style, chose the appropriate color change mode and then color change can be used as signal
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