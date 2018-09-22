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Indicators

Laguerre RSi with Laguerre filter - extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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Description :

The Laguerre RSI indicator is a highly advanced version of the standard RSI indicator. The Laguerre RSI indicator was created by John Ehlers and introduced in his book Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures.

This version :

This version is additionally using Laguerre filter (also created by John Ehlers) for signal line and additional Laguerre RSI smoothing. Following coloring modes can be chosen :

  • change colors on no trade zones crossing
  • change colors on outer levels crossing
  • change colors on Laguerre RSI slope
  • change colors on signal line crossing

Usage :

Depending on your trading style, chose the appropriate color change mode and then color change can be used as signal

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