CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Headley's acceleration bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7484
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Definition :

Acceleration Bands :

The Acceleration Bands System was introduced in 2002 by Price Headley. The concept is based on the idea of getting into a trade just as the security is trending but before its price moves heavily in one direction or another.

The Acceleration Bands measure volatility over a user-defined number of bars (default is often the past 20 bars). They are plotted using a simple moving average as the midpoint, with the upper and lower bands being of equal distance from the midpoint, similar to Bollinger Bands.

Interpretation of Acceleration Bands :

The indicator uses the concept of “acceleration” to get into and out of stocks. (It, of course, can also be used on any other type of asset where charting data can be obtained.)

When price breaks the top band, this is generally an indication that the stock has broken out and thereby “accelerated”. This might be taken as a buy signal.


ATR adaptive JMA ATR adaptive JMA

ATR adaptive JMA

RSX of RSX RSX of RSX

RSX of RSX

JMA Z-score JMA Z-score

JMA Z-score

Laguerre RSi with Laguerre filter - extended Laguerre RSi with Laguerre filter - extended

Laguerre RSi with Laguerre filter - extended