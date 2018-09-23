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Fast EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
EMA (Exponential Moving Average) is very well known and widely used indicator. More information on it can be found here : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moving_average
This version :
It is rare that somebody changes something in the EMA calculation. In one old work of theirs, Bob Fulks and Alex Matulich proposed (as a part of T3 calculation improvement) changing the way how EMA is calculated in order to lessen the EMA lag. This version is using the way they proposed. In a lack of a better name, the name given is the "fast ema"
Usage :
You can use this version the usual way - change of color can be used as a signal
Comparison :
For the sake of seeing what it is about, at this example the colored line is the "fast ema" and the gray line is the "regular ema" with same parameters
T3 strippedLaguerre RSi with Laguerre filter - extended
Laguerre RSi with Laguerre filter - extended
Fast ema Hull averageTriple fast ema Hull
Triple fast ema Hull