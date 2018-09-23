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Indicators

Fast EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Fast Ema.mq5 (7.97 KB) view
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Theory :

EMA (Exponential Moving Average) is very well known and widely used indicator. More information on it can be found here : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moving_average

This version :

It is rare that somebody changes something in the EMA calculation. In one old work of theirs, Bob Fulks and Alex Matulich proposed (as a part of T3 calculation improvement) changing the way how EMA is calculated in order to lessen the EMA lag. This version is using the way they proposed. In a lack of a better name, the name given is the "fast ema"

Usage :

You can use this version the usual way - change of color can be used as a signal

Comparison :

For the sake of seeing what it is about, at this example the colored line is the "fast ema" and the gray line is the "regular ema" with same parameters


T3 stripped T3 stripped

T3 stripped

Laguerre RSi with Laguerre filter - extended Laguerre RSi with Laguerre filter - extended

Laguerre RSi with Laguerre filter - extended

Fast ema Hull average Fast ema Hull average

Fast ema Hull average

Triple fast ema Hull Triple fast ema Hull

Triple fast ema Hull