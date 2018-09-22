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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
T3 stripped - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
Although T3 is widely used, some of the details how it is calculated are less know. T3 has, internally, 6 "levels" or "steps" that it is using for calculation of the T3.
This version :
Instead of showing the final T3 value it is showing those intermediate steps. They are nicely showing the "building steps" of a T3 and can be used for trend assessment as well as for possible support / resistance value
PS:
Do now forget that the steps displayed are not T3. T3 is different from any of the levels displayed
PPS: some "big picture" examples
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