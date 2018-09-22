Theory :

Although T3 is widely used, some of the details how it is calculated are less know. T3 has, internally, 6 "levels" or "steps" that it is using for calculation of the T3.

This version :

Instead of showing the final T3 value it is showing those intermediate steps. They are nicely showing the "building steps" of a T3 and can be used for trend assessment as well as for possible support / resistance value

PS:

Do now forget that the steps displayed are not T3. T3 is different from any of the levels displayed

PPS: some "big picture" examples



