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平滑的 CCI 指标。
它有十个输入参数:
- CCI period - 计算周期
- Applied price
- Use pre-smoothing - 使用初步平滑（用于计算指标的价格平滑）
- Pre-smoothing period - 初步平滑周期
- Pre-smoothing method - 初步平滑方法
- Use post-smoothing - 使用得到的平滑（已初步计算的指标的平滑）
- Post-smoothing period - 结果平滑周期
- Post-smoothing method - 结果平滑方法
- Overbought - 超买等级
- Oversold - 超卖等级
平滑的 CCI 与标准值的比较，默认周期和方法值
图例 1. 平滑的 CCI, Use pre-smoothing = No, Use post-smoothing = No
图例 2. 平滑的 CCI, Use pre-smoothing = Yes, Use post-smoothing = No
图例 3. 平滑的 CCI, Use pre-smoothing = No, Use post-smoothing = Yes
图例 4. 平滑的 CCI, Use pre-smoothing = Yes, Use post-smoothing = Yes
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22433
Track_Cyclical
周期性跟踪指标Trend_Signal
趋势信号指标
Internal_Strength
内部强度指标Heiken_Ashi_Zone_Trade
Heiken Ashi 区域交易指标