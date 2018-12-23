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Smoothed_CCI - MetaTrader 5脚本

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

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平滑的 CCI 指标。

它有十个输入参数:

  • CCI period - 计算周期
  • Applied price
  • Use pre-smoothing - 使用初步平滑（用于计算指标的价格平滑）
  • Pre-smoothing period - 初步平滑周期
  • Pre-smoothing method - 初步平滑方法
  • Use post-smoothing - 使用得到的平滑（已初步计算的指标的平滑）
  • Post-smoothing period - 结果平滑周期
  • Post-smoothing method - 结果平滑方法
  • Overbought - 超买等级
  • Oversold - 超卖等级

平滑的 CCI 与标准值的比较，默认周期和方法值

图例 1. 平滑的 CCI, Use pre-smoothing = No, Use post-smoothing = No


图例 2. 平滑的 CCI, Use pre-smoothing = Yes, Use post-smoothing = No


图例 3. 平滑的 CCI, Use pre-smoothing = No, Use post-smoothing = Yes


图例 4. 平滑的 CCI, Use pre-smoothing = Yes, Use post-smoothing = Yes

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22433

Track_Cyclical Track_Cyclical

周期性跟踪指标

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趋势信号指标

Internal_Strength Internal_Strength

内部强度指标

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