平滑的 CCI 指标。

它有十个输入参数:

平滑的 CCI 与标准值的比较，默认周期和方法值

图例 1. 平滑的 CCI, Use pre-smoothing = No, Use post-smoothing = No





图例 2. 平滑的 CCI, Use pre-smoothing = Yes, Use post-smoothing = No





图例 3. 平滑的 CCI, Use pre-smoothing = No, Use post-smoothing = Yes





图例 4. 平滑的 CCI, Use pre-smoothing = Yes, Use post-smoothing = Yes