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Indicators

xMASumAvg - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Rating:
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Published:
xMASumAvg.mq5 (40.65 KB) view
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X MA Sum Average is an average of moving averages. In other words, it provides the average value of multiple moving averages with the period within the range from X to N

It has four inputs:

  • Initial period - МА range initial period
  • End period - МА range end period
  • Method - МА calculation method
  • Applied price - МА calculation price

Calculation:

XMA = (MA[Initial period] + MA[Initial period+1]  + ....   + MA[End period] ) / (End period-Initial period+1)

Fig. 1. X MA Sum Average with the default range of periods: 20 - 100


Fig. 2. X MA Sum Average with the range of periods: 1- 50

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22418

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