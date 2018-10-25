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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
xMASumAvg - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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X MA Sum Average is an average of moving averages. In other words, it provides the average value of multiple moving averages with the period within the range from X to N
It has four inputs:
- Initial period - МА range initial period
- End period - МА range end period
- Method - МА calculation method
- Applied price - МА calculation price
Calculation:
XMA = (MA[Initial period] + MA[Initial period+1] + .... + MA[End period] ) / (End period-Initial period+1)
Fig. 1. X MA Sum Average with the default range of periods: 20 - 100
Fig. 2. X MA Sum Average with the range of periods: 1- 50
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22418
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