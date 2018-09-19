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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Synthetic RSX - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Basics :
The indicator is very similar to synthetic RSI (originally published here : Synthetic RSI ) except that this version is using RSX for calculation. Using the RSX instead of RSI makes it smoother, without adding lag and some false signals are eliminated that way
Usage :
Color change can be used as potential trend change signal
Cuttlers RSI adaptive EMA with floating levels
Short description.Cuttlers RSI adaptive EMA ribbon
Cuttlers RSI adaptive EMA ribbon
RSX range expansion index
RSX range expansion indexRSX range expansion index - with floating levels
RSX range expansion index - with floating levels