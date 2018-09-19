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Indicators

Synthetic RSX - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Views:
6382
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Synthetic RSX.mq5 (12.29 KB) view
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Basics :

The indicator is very similar to synthetic RSI (originally published here : Synthetic RSI ) except that this version is using RSX for calculation. Using the RSX instead of RSI makes it smoother, without adding lag and some false signals are eliminated that way

Usage :

Color change can be used as potential trend change signal


Cuttlers RSI adaptive EMA with floating levels Cuttlers RSI adaptive EMA with floating levels

Short description.

Cuttlers RSI adaptive EMA ribbon Cuttlers RSI adaptive EMA ribbon

Cuttlers RSI adaptive EMA ribbon

RSX range expansion index RSX range expansion index

RSX range expansion index

RSX range expansion index - with floating levels RSX range expansion index - with floating levels

RSX range expansion index - with floating levels