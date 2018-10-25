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Indicators

Market_Direction_Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Market Direction Indicator by Donald Lambert was described in the article "The Market Direction Indicator Anticipating Moving Average Crossovers" of "Stocks & Commodities" magazine.

The indicator has five input parameters:

  • Fast MA period - fast MA calculation period
  • Slow MA period - slow MA calculation period
  • Cutoff in points - "cutoff area" - filter of minor price fluctuations (in points)
  • Show below zero - display negative indicator values in the area below zero (oscillator)
  • Applied price

Rising indicator values mean a bearish trend, while falling ones mean a bullish trend, the values included into the +/- Cutoff range are considered neutral.

Fig. 1. Market Direction Indicator


Fig. 2. Market Direction Indicator as an oscillator


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22359

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