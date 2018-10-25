Market Direction Indicator by Donald Lambert was described in the article "The Market Direction Indicator Anticipating Moving Average Crossovers" of "Stocks & Commodities" magazine.



The indicator has five input parameters:

Fast MA period - fast MA calculation period

- fast MA calculation period Slow MA period - slow MA calculation period

- slow MA calculation period Cutoff in points - "cutoff area" - filter of minor price fluctuations (in points)



- "cutoff area" - filter of minor price fluctuations (in points) Show below zero - display negative indicator values in the area below zero (oscillator)

- display negative indicator values in the area below zero (oscillator) Applied price

Rising indicator values mean a bearish trend, while falling ones mean a bullish trend, the values included into the +/- Cutoff range are considered neutral.