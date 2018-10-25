Internal Strength oscillator. The indicator specifies the point of a daily range the price is located in.



It has four inputs:

Calculating mode - calculation method

- calculation method HLC - by High, Low and Close prices

- by High, Low and Close prices

RSI - RSI based on HLC

- RSI based on HLC RSI period - RSI calculation period

- RSI calculation period Overbought - overbought level

- overbought level Oversold - oversold level

Calculation: If Calculation mode = HLC



Internal Strength = Data Если Calculation mode = RSI



Internal Strength = RSI(Data,RSI period) where: Data = (Close - Low[i]) / HL HL = High - Low



Fig. 1. Internal Strength mode HLC





Fig. 2. Internal Strength mode RSI







