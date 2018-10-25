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Indicators

XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct_Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications at the incoming trading signals. Possible signal options:

  • Zero breakthrough by the histogram;
  • Changing the histogram movement direction;
  • Overbought or oversold levels breakthrough;
  • Exiting overbought or oversold areas.

Input parameters for activating signals:

input uint NumberofBar=1;          // Bar number for the signal activation
input bool SoundON=true;           // Enable alerts
input uint NumberofAlerts=2;       // Number of alerts
input bool EMailON=false;          // Enable mailing the signal
input bool PushON=false;           // Enable sending the signal to mobile devices

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct_Alerts. Changing the histogram movement direction

Fig. 1. XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct_Alerts. Changing the histogram movement direction


Fig. 2. XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct_Alerts. Activating an alert

Fig. 2. XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct_Alerts. Activating an alert



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22253

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XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol_Direct_Alerts XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol_Direct_Alerts

XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications at the incoming trading signals

Without shadow arrow Without shadow arrow

The indicator looks for bars without one or two wicks. DRAW_ARROW drawing style.

Without shadow color histogram Without shadow color histogram

The indicator looks for bars without wicks. Uses the drawing style DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM