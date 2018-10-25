Exp_XHullTrend_Digit is based on signals generated by XHullTrend_Digit trend indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator.

For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file XHullTrend_Digit.ex5 to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.





Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for USDJPY H8 over the year 2017:

Fig. 2. Test results chart