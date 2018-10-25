CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

SSL_NRTR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4274
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
SSL_NRTR.mq5 (15.04 KB) view
SSL_NRTR_HTF.mq5 (21.46 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

SSL_NRTR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the SSL_NRTR.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 1. SSL_NRTR_HTF

Fig. 1. SSL_NRTR_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22120

Tunnel Method Tunnel Method

Trading based on three iMAs (Moving Average, MA)

Standard deviation ratio adaptive EMA Standard deviation ratio adaptive EMA

Standard deviation ratio adaptive EMA

Exp_SSL_NRTR_Tm_Plus Exp_SSL_NRTR_Tm_Plus

The trading system based on SSL_NRTR indicator signals with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time

Exp_XHullTrend_Digit Exp_XHullTrend_Digit

Exp_XHullTrend_Digit is based on signals generated by XHullTrend_Digit indicator