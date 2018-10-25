Value = MA1-MA2 MA1 - EMA(Price, First EMA period) MA2 - EMA(Price, Second EMA period) Max, Min - maximum and minimum 'Value' values in the Period range Price = Close(Current Instrument) / Close(Instrument)

Keep in mind that the indicator needs to upload history data of a selected instrument during the first launch or when changing 'Instrument'. If the re-drawing does not occur quickly or the indicator is displayed incorrectly, simply switch the chart timeframe to accelerate the process and obtain a correct display.

