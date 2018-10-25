CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

WILL_VAL - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7033
Rating:
(11)
Published:
WILL_VAL.mq5 (17.29 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Larry Williams' WILL VAL oscillator.

It has six input parameters:

  • Instrument - instrument name, relative to which the calculation is made
  • First EMA period - first exponential smoothing period
  • Second EMA period - second exponential smoothing period
  • Period - indicator calculation period
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level

Calculation:

WV = 100.0 * (Value - Min) / (Max-Min)

where:

Value = MA1-MA2
MA1 - EMA(Price, First EMA period)
MA2 - EMA(Price, Second EMA period)
Max, Min - maximum and minimum 'Value' values in the Period range
Price = Close(Current Instrument) / Close(Instrument)

Keep in mind that the indicator needs to upload history data of a selected instrument during the first launch or when changing 'Instrument'. If the re-drawing does not occur quickly or the indicator is displayed incorrectly, simply switch the chart timeframe to accelerate the process and obtain a correct display.

Fig. 1. Calculation relative to EURJPY



Fig. 2. Calculation relative to XAUDUSD


Fig. 3. Calculation relative to USDRUB

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22099

Sprut Sprut

Grid of Stop and Limit pending orders.

PVA PVA

SonicR PVA Volumes indicator

MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF

MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters

Ketty Ketty

Working with Buy stop and Sell stop pending orders.