MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

The indicator is presented in two versions

MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF for displaying in additional window; MA_Rounding_Candle__HTF for displaying in the main window



For the indicator to work, the MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.





Fig. 1. MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF









Fig. 2. MA_Rounding_Candle__HTF

