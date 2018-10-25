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Indicators

MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF.mq5 (22.72 KB) view
MA_Rounding_Candle__HTF.mq5 (22.71 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
MA_Rounding.mq5 (15.36 KB) view
MA_Rounding_Candle.mq5 (16.84 KB) view
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MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator is presented in two versions

  1.  MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF for displaying in additional window;
  2. MA_Rounding_Candle__HTF for displaying in the main window

For the indicator to work, the MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 1. MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF

Fig. 1. MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF


Fig. 2. MA_Rounding_Candle__HTF

Fig. 2. MA_Rounding_Candle__HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22097

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