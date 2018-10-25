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Ketty - expert for MetaTrader 5

NutCracker1 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5222
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Ketty.mq5 (44.8 KB) view
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The author of the idea - Andrey

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA works with pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders.

The strategy applies the general view of British traders as well-known “stop level hunters”. This means that the initial movement at the opening of the London session may not always be true.

The original rules for buying are as follows:

  • After the beginning of the London session, wait for the price to reach a new range low, which is less than the Open price at least by the Channel breakthrough value (the range is a price movement between the Frankfurt and London openings).
  • Then the pair reverses and hits the maximum.
  • Set a buy pending order with the volume of Lots to Order price shift above the range high.
  • Set stop loss (Stop Loss) and take profit (Take Profit) immediately.

Calculate the channel range strictly from Channel start hour::Channel start minute up to Channel end hour::Channel end time. Search for high and low within this range. Use the detected high and low as well as the dates Channel start hour::Channel start minute and Channel end hour::Channel end time to build a rectangle and visualize the channel:

Ketty visualize the channel

A pending order is placed within a time range from Placing order start time (hours) to Placing order end time (hours). If we go beyond the specified range, while there is a a non-activated pending order, remove it.

GBPUSD, M15:

Ketty

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22098

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