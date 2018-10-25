Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
XRSI_Candle_Vol_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3141
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
XRSI_Candle_Vol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the XRSI_Candle_Vol.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. XRSI_Candle_Vol_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22096
Ketty
Working with Buy stop and Sell stop pending orders.MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF
MA_Rounding_Candle_HTF indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters
XCCI_Candle_Vol_HTF
XCCI_Candle_Vol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parametersXRSI_Candle_Vol_Zer_HTF
XRSI_Candle_Vol_Zer indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters