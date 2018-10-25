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Modified_Advance_Decline_Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Modified Advance Decline line indicator is a modified ADL (Advances/Declines Line) trend indicator. It compares the difference between symbol chart increase and decrease moments within a certain time period. The indicator determines a trend strength for detecting market reversals as well. The calculation is performed considering tick volumes.
It has one configurable parameter:
- Period - calculation period
Calculation:
MADL = PrevMADL + (2.0*Close-High-Low) / (High-Low) * (Volume+MA)
where
MA - SMA(Volume, Period)
If a trading instrument price goes up, while the indicator line moves down, this means a divergence and a possible market reversal signal. At the same time, this is only a warning about a possible reversal, since, due to some features of the indicator, the divergence of the directions of its line and the price chart may continue for a long time. But when the indicator line confirms the movement of the price chart with its direction, this indicates a strong current trend.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22082
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