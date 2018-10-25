CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Modified_Advance_Decline_Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5877
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Modified Advance Decline line indicator is a modified ADL (Advances/Declines Line) trend indicator. It compares the difference between symbol chart increase and decrease moments within a certain time period. The indicator determines a trend strength for detecting market reversals as well. The calculation is performed considering tick volumes.

It has one configurable parameter:

  • Period - calculation period

Calculation:

MADL = PrevMADL + (2.0*Close-High-Low) / (High-Low) * (Volume+MA)

where

MA - SMA(Volume, Period)

If a trading instrument price goes up, while the indicator line moves down, this means a divergence and a possible market reversal signal. At the same time, this is only a warning about a possible reversal, since, due to some features of the indicator, the divergence of the directions of its line and the price chart may continue for a long time. But when the indicator line confirms the movement of the price chart with its direction, this indicates a strong current trend.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22082

Proffessor v3 Proffessor v3

Grid of pending orders. The EA applies iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX) indicator.

Sensitive Sensitive

The Expert Advisor based on iMACD(). Displaying MACD values via Point().

Fractal_Bar_Indicator Fractal_Bar_Indicator

Fractal bar indicator

Double_Smoothed_MACD_Stochastic Double_Smoothed_MACD_Stochastic

Double smoothed MACD Stochastic indicator