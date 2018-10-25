CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Double_Smoothed_MACD_Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5371
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

As its name suggests, this oscillator is a stochastic MACD smoothed twice

It has eight adjustable parameters:

  • Stochastic period
  • Smoothing - smoothing period
  • Signal period - signal line period
  • Fast EMA period
  • Slow EMA period
  • Applied price
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level

Calculation:

DSS = PrevDSS + Beta * (DDS3-PrevDSS)
Signal = PrevSignal + Alpha * (DSS-PrevSignal)

where:

DDS3 = 100.0 * (DDS2-Min2) / (Max2-Min2)
Max, Min - maximum and minimum DDS2 values in the 'Stochastic period' range
DDS2 = PrevDDS2 + Beta * (DDS1-PrevDDS2)
DDS1 = 100.0 * (MACD-Min1) / (Max1-Min1)
Max1, Min1 - maximum and minimum MACD values in the 'Stochastic period' range
MACD = EMA(Applied price, Fast EMA period) - EMA(Applied price, Slow EMA period)
Alpha = 2.0 / (1+Signal_EMASignal period)
Beta  = 2.0 / (1+Smoothing)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22080

Fractal_Bar_Indicator Fractal_Bar_Indicator

Fractal bar indicator

Modified_Advance_Decline_Line Modified_Advance_Decline_Line

Modified Advance Decline line indicator

Better_Bollinger_Band Better_Bollinger_Band

Better Bollinger Band indicator

BBS_Histogram BBS_Histogram

Bar Based Stochastic indicator with histogram