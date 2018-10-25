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Double_Smoothed_MACD_Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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As its name suggests, this oscillator is a stochastic MACD smoothed twice
It has eight adjustable parameters:
- Stochastic period
- Smoothing - smoothing period
- Signal period - signal line period
- Fast EMA period
- Slow EMA period
- Applied price
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
Calculation:
DSS = PrevDSS + Beta * (DDS3-PrevDSS) Signal = PrevSignal + Alpha * (DSS-PrevSignal)
where:
DDS3 = 100.0 * (DDS2-Min2) / (Max2-Min2) Max, Min - maximum and minimum DDS2 values in the 'Stochastic period' range DDS2 = PrevDDS2 + Beta * (DDS1-PrevDDS2) DDS1 = 100.0 * (MACD-Min1) / (Max1-Min1) Max1, Min1 - maximum and minimum MACD values in the 'Stochastic period' range MACD = EMA(Applied price, Fast EMA period) - EMA(Applied price, Slow EMA period) Alpha = 2.0 / (1+Signal_EMASignal period) Beta = 2.0 / (1+Smoothing)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22080
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