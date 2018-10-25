Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BBS_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4711
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Bar Based Stochastic indicator with histogram - modified stochastic with the K and D lines difference histogram.
The indicator has nine adjustable parameters:
- %K period - stochastic K line period
- %D period - stochastic D line period
- Slowing - slowing
- %K method - stochastic K line calculation method
- %D method - stochastic %D line calculation method
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
- Show %K line - display K line (Yes/No)
- Show %D line - display D line (Yes/No)
Calculation:
K = MA(FastK, Slowing, %K method) D = MA(K, %D period, %D method) H = K - D
where:
FastK = 100.0 * mins/maxes mins = Close - minLow maxes = maxHigh - minLow minLow, maxHigh - low and high prices in the %K period range H - histogram
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22077
Better_Bollinger_Band
Better Bollinger Band indicatorDouble_Smoothed_MACD_Stochastic
Double smoothed MACD Stochastic indicator
BBS
Bar Based Stochastic indicatorExp_XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol
The trading system based on XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol indicator signals