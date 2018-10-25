Bar Based Stochastic indicator with histogram - modified stochastic with the K and D lines difference histogram.

The indicator has nine adjustable parameters:

%K period - stochastic K line period

- stochastic K line period %D period - stochastic D line period

- stochastic D line period Slowing - slowing

- slowing %K method - stochastic K line calculation method

- stochastic K line calculation method %D method - stochastic %D line calculation method

- stochastic %D line calculation method Overbought - overbought level

- overbought level Oversold - oversold level

- oversold level Show %K line - display K line (Yes/No)



- display K line (Yes/No) Show %D line - display D line (Yes/No)