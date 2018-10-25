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Indicators

BBS_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
BBS_Histogram.mq5 (20.87 KB) view
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Bar Based Stochastic indicator with histogram - modified stochastic with the K and D lines difference histogram.

The indicator has nine adjustable parameters:

  • %K period - stochastic K line period
  • %D period - stochastic D line period
  • Slowing - slowing
  • %K method - stochastic K line calculation method
  • %D method - stochastic %D line calculation method
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level
  • Show %K line - display K line (Yes/No)
  • Show %D line - display D line (Yes/No)

Calculation:

K = MA(FastK, Slowing, %K method)
D = MA(K, %D period, %D method)
H = K - D

where:

FastK = 100.0 * mins/maxes
mins  = Close - minLow
maxes = maxHigh - minLow
minLow, maxHigh - low and high prices in the %K period range
H - histogram

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22077

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