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Exp_XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The trading system based on the signals of the XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is breakthrough of an overbought/oversold level. Since there are two levels, each of the levels has its own position with its own magic number and size for a breakthrough:
input uint Magic1=555; //Magic number for orders by a normal signal input uint Magic2=777; //Magic number for orders by a strong signal input double MM1=0.1; //Share of a deposit in a deal (normal signal) input double MM2=0.2; //Share of a deposit in a deal (strong signal)
For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol.ex5 indicator file should be available under the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for 2017 on USDCHF H2:
Fig. 2. Test results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22075
Bar Based Stochastic indicatorBBS_Histogram
Bar Based Stochastic indicator with histogram
The indicator measures money on a chart.UniMagicNumber
The library allows receiving a magic number bound to three elements: symbol name, timeframe and prefix index.