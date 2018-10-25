CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3068
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
Exp_XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol.mq5 (18.55 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (236.36 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol.mq5 (28.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The trading system based on the signals of the XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is breakthrough of an overbought/oversold level. Since there are two levels, each of the levels has its own position with its own magic number and size for a breakthrough:

input uint Magic1=555;            //Magic number for orders by a normal signal
input uint Magic2=777;            //Magic number for orders by a strong signal
input double MM1=0.1;             //Share of a deposit in a deal (normal signal)
input double MM2=0.2;             //Share of a deposit in a deal (strong signal)

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol.ex5 indicator file should be available under the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2017 on USDCHF H2:

Fig. 2. Test results chart

Fig. 2. Test results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22075

BBS BBS

Bar Based Stochastic indicator

BBS_Histogram BBS_Histogram

Bar Based Stochastic indicator with histogram

Money-Meter Money-Meter

The indicator measures money on a chart.

UniMagicNumber UniMagicNumber

The library allows receiving a magic number bound to three elements: symbol name, timeframe and prefix index.