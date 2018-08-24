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Choppy market index - smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Choppy market index indicator (originally published here : Choppy market index) is a useful indicator but it probably lacks one thing: a bit more smoothness.
This version is addressing that issue. The method used is attempting to cut the lag to minimal (or to non-existing) and it seems to be working in an acceptable mode. Smoothing method used are the usual set of 4 average types:
- simple moving average
- exponential moving average
- smoothed moving average
- linear weighted moving average
Setting the smoothing period to <=1, sets the smoothing off.
PS: a comparison of the smoothed (upper) and regular (lower) values. It is obvious that the smoothed version is much smoother, and that the lag is acceptable even with simple moving average used in this case for smoothing (and sma is the "slowest" average of the averages that can be used for smoothing).
Anchored Momentum indicator by Rudy Stefenel was first proposed in the "Technical analysis of Stocks and Commodities" magazine in 1998.Advanced_Fractal_On_MA
Advanced Fractal On MA signal indicator searches for fractals of the moving average line. The indicator uses two moving averages for searching upper and lower fractals.
MFI smoothedPGO TM smoothed
PGO TM smoothed