Choppy market index indicator (originally published here : Choppy market index) is a useful indicator but it probably lacks one thing: a bit more smoothness.

This version is addressing that issue. The method used is attempting to cut the lag to minimal (or to non-existing) and it seems to be working in an acceptable mode. Smoothing method used are the usual set of 4 average types:

simple moving average

exponential moving average

smoothed moving average

linear weighted moving average