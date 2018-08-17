Choppy market index as described by Daniel Fernandez in August 2011 Trading Strategies magazine article "Tackling trending and ranging markets with CMI"



The Choppy Market Index

The CMI is a simple indicator that gauges whether the market has behaved in a choppy (non-directional) manner or a trending (directional) manner. The indicator calculates the difference between the most recent bar’s close and the close n bars ago and then divides this value by the difference between the highest high and lowest low over these n bars. This value is then multiplied by 100 to give us a nor - malized value between zero and 100:

CMI = ((ABS(C[0]-C[n]))/(H[n]-L[n]))*100

Where