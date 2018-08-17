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Indicators

Choppy market index - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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Choppy market index as described by Daniel Fernandez in August 2011 Trading Strategies magazine article "Tackling trending and ranging markets with CMI"

The Choppy Market Index:

The CMI is a simple indicator that gauges whether the  market has behaved in a choppy (non-directional) manner  or a trending (directional) manner. The indicator calculates  the difference between the most recent bar’s close and the  close  n  bars ago and then divides this value by the difference between the highest high and lowest low over these  n bars. This value is then multiplied by 100 to give us a nor - malized value between zero and 100:

CMI    =  ((ABS(C[0]-C[n]))/(H[n]-L[n]))*100

Where 

  • ABS =  absolute  value

  • C[0]  =  most recent close

  • C[n]  =  close n bars ago

  • H[n]  =  highest high  of past n bars

  • L[n]  =  lowest low of  past n bars

Recommendations:

Range strategy rules:
1.  Enter a long when the 10-bar SMA of the 60-bar CMI is below 40 and the difference between the current bar’s close and the close 20 bars ago is negative.
2.  Enter a short when the 10-bar SMA of the 60-bar CMI is below 40 and the difference between the current bar’s close and the close and the close 20 bars ago is positive.
3.  Exit trades when the CMI moves above 50.
Trend strategy rules
1.  Enter a long when the 10-bar SMA of the 60-bar CMI is above 60 and the difference between the current bar’s close and the close 20 bars ago is positive.
2.  Enter a short when the 10-bar SMA of the 60-bar CMI is above 60 and the difference between the current bar’s close and the close 20 bars ago is negative.
3.  Exit trades when the CMI moves below 50.


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Short description.