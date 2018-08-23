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Advanced_Fractal_On_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Advanced Fractal On MA signal indicator searches for fractals of the moving average line. The indicator uses two moving averages for searching upper and lower fractals.
There are five inputs:
- MA period - moving averages period;
- MA method - moving average calculation method;
- Upper applied price - calculation price of the moving average where upper fractals are searched for;
- Lower applied price - calculation price of the moving average where lower fractals are searched for;
- Frames - range of bars where the fractal is searched for (at least 3 bars).
When a fractal is found, the indicator marks it on the price chart and sets the arrow of a proposed entry direction on the current bar.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21641
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