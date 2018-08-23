Advanced Fractal On MA signal indicator searches for fractals of the moving average line. The indicator uses two moving averages for searching upper and lower fractals.

There are five inputs:

MA period - moving averages period;

- moving averages period; MA method - moving average calculation method;

- moving average calculation method; Upper applied price - calculation price of the moving average where upper fractals are searched for;

- calculation price of the moving average where upper fractals are searched for; Lower applied price - calculation price of the moving average where lower fractals are searched for;

- calculation price of the moving average where lower fractals are searched for; Frames - range of bars where the fractal is searched for (at least 3 bars).

When a fractal is found, the indicator marks it on the price chart and sets the arrow of a proposed entry direction on the current bar.