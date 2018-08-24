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Indicators

PGO TM smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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PGO (Pretty Good Oscillator) is a very old indicator.

This is a version with an addition of a possibility to use Timm Morris MA for smoothing the PGO values (which filters some of the false signals out). Usage of the indicator is the usual: check zero crosses for longer term trend direction change and slope changes for short term trend direction changes.


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