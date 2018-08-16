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Indicators

Smooth ATR trend envelopes of averages - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Trend Envelopes indicator is calculated based on a % of price change. That % is then used to determine if there is a new trend or trend remains the same.

This version is using smooth ATR for the price change calculation instead and is adding prices smoothing prior to be used in calculations. The smoothing can be done using one of the 4 averages types:

  • Simple Moving Average
  • Exponential Moving Average
  • Smoothed Moving Average
  • Linear Weighted Moving Average


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