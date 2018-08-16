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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Volty channel stop - smooth ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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One of the indicators that are using ATR for calculation is the Volty Channel Stop indicator too (one version published here : Volty Channel Stop)
This version is replacing the regular ATR with smooth ATR in the channel calculation. It makes the stops "faster" when the market conditions change compared to the "regular" ATR
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Keltner channel - smooth ATR
Keltner channel - smooth ATRSmooth ATR
Smooth ATR