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Indicators

Volty channel stop - smooth ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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One of the indicators that are using ATR for calculation is the Volty Channel Stop indicator too (one version published here : Volty Channel Stop)

This version is replacing the regular ATR with smooth ATR in the channel calculation. It makes the stops "faster" when the market conditions change compared to the "regular" ATR


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