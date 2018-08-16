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Indicators

Keltner channel - smooth ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Ketner channel is calculated as SMA (Simple Moving Average) +- ATR (Average True Range)

This version is deviating from that. It allows you to use one of the 4 average types :

  • simple moving average (SMA)
  • exponential moving average (EMA)
  • smoothed moving average (SMMA)
  • linear weighted moving average (LWMA)

and instead of using "regular" ATR it uses the smooth ATR (which is much smoother and faster from the regular ATR)


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Smooth ATR trend envelopes of averages Smooth ATR trend envelopes of averages

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Smooth ATR

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