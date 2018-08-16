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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Keltner channel - smooth ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Ketner channel is calculated as SMA (Simple Moving Average) +- ATR (Average True Range)
This version is deviating from that. It allows you to use one of the 4 average types :
- simple moving average (SMA)
- exponential moving average (EMA)
- smoothed moving average (SMMA)
- linear weighted moving average (LWMA)
and instead of using "regular" ATR it uses the smooth ATR (which is much smoother and faster from the regular ATR)
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