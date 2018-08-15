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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Logarithmic Garman Klass volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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One of the possible ways to estimate volatility
This is the logarithmic Garman Klass volatility as described here : http://www.ivolatility.com/help/7.html
PS: it is not a directional indicator. Do not use it to estimate direction of the market, but only to estimate volatility
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