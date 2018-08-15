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Indicators

Yang Zhang extension of Garman Klass Volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Yang Zhang extension of Garman Klass Volatility as described in a document "Drift-Independent Volatility Estimation Based on High, Low, Open, and Close Prices" by Dennis Yang and Qiang Zhang


Volty channel stops Volty channel stops

Volty channel stops

Volty channel stops on JMA Volty channel stops on JMA

Volty channel stops on JMA

Logarithmic Garman Klass volatility Logarithmic Garman Klass volatility

Logarithmic Garman Klass volatility

Wilders DMI - averages Wilders DMI - averages

Wilders DMI - averages