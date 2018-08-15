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Yang Zhang extension of Garman Klass Volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Yang Zhang extension of Garman Klass Volatility as described in a document "Drift-Independent Volatility Estimation Based on High, Low, Open, and Close Prices" by Dennis Yang and Qiang Zhang
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