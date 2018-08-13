Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Volty channel stops on JMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5626
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator was originally developed by Igor Durkin.
It is based on ATR and money risk and it makes it an interesting indicator, since the usage of money risk in indicators is not that usual. This version of the indicator has some additions compared to the original (like using the well known JMA for smoothing) and display of the value that needs to be broken in order to have a trend change
QQE of polychromatic momentum
QQE of polychromatic momentumTim Morris MA
Tim Morris MA
Volty channel stops
Volty channel stopsYang Zhang extension of Garman Klass Volatility
Yang Zhang extension of Garman Klass Volatility