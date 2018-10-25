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CCI_Candle_Vol - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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CCI_Histogram_Vol indicator in the candlestick form. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the indicator algorithm. In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
In this version of the indicator, it is more reasonable to apply only one overbought and oversold level. The channel formed between these levels is colored lavender-blue and all candles closed inside this channel are colored classic green and red colors depending on the direction of the candle. Candles closed outside the channel are either aquamarine-blue or yellow-brown, depending on their direction to the channel.
//+-----------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-----------------------------------------+ input uint CCIPeriod=14; // indicator period input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType=VOLUME_TICK; // volume input int HighLevel=+100; // overbought level input int LowLevel=-100; // oversold level input uint Gap=10; // unconsidered gap in points input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
Fig. 1. CCI_Candle_Vol
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21916
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