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Indicators

ATR adaptive T3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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There a lot of ways how some indicators can be made adaptive instead of calculating fixed periods

One, less known method, is to use normalized ATR (Average True Range) for making the calculation adaptive. And since T3 is a perfect candidate for being adaptive (it allows fractional periods for calculation), here is a T3 that is using ATR for adaptive T3 calculations


ATR adaptive EMA ATR adaptive EMA

ATR adaptive EMA

Deviation scaled MA Deviation scaled MA

Deviation scaled MA

Normalized ATR Normalized ATR

Normalized ATR

Tim Morris MA Tim Morris MA

Tim Morris MA