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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ATR adaptive T3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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There a lot of ways how some indicators can be made adaptive instead of calculating fixed periods
One, less known method, is to use normalized ATR (Average True Range) for making the calculation adaptive. And since T3 is a perfect candidate for being adaptive (it allows fractional periods for calculation), here is a T3 that is using ATR for adaptive T3 calculations
ATR adaptive EMA
ATR adaptive EMADeviation scaled MA
Deviation scaled MA
Normalized ATR
Normalized ATRTim Morris MA
Tim Morris MA