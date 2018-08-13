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Indicators

Normalized ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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ATR (Average True Range) is usually used to assess volatility of the market.

But since it is not bounded, we can not really know if some extremes of the volatility (maximal or minimal, whichever we are looking for) is reached. This version is using a min/max normalization to attempt to add those bounds and thus, to add a criteria if minimum or maximum is reached


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