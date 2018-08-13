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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Tim Morris MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Tim Morris moving average system was created in 2004 by Tim Morris.
It is often known as the "TMMA" and traders use this system for scalping
and short term trades.
It seems to produce good signals for scalping in the M15 but further testing and experimenting with parameters is advised
Normalized ATR
Normalized ATRATR adaptive T3
ATR adaptive T3
QQE of polychromatic momentum
QQE of polychromatic momentumVolty channel stops on JMA
Volty channel stops on JMA