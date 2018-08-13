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Indicators

Tim Morris MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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The Tim Morris moving average system was created in 2004 by Tim Morris. It is often known as the "TMMA" and traders use this system for scalping and short term trades.

It seems to produce good signals for scalping in the M15 but further testing and experimenting with parameters is advised


Normalized ATR Normalized ATR

Normalized ATR

ATR adaptive T3 ATR adaptive T3

ATR adaptive T3

QQE of polychromatic momentum QQE of polychromatic momentum

QQE of polychromatic momentum

Volty channel stops on JMA Volty channel stops on JMA

Volty channel stops on JMA