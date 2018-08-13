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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Deviation scaled MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Deviation scaled moving average as described in the “The Deviation-Scaled Moving Average.” article of July 2018 TASC
Deviation scaled MA crosses
Deviation scaled MA crossesDeviation scaled MA MACD
Deviation scaled MA MACD
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