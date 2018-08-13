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Indicators

Deviation scaled MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Deviation scaled moving average as described in the “The Deviation-Scaled Moving Average.” article of July 2018 TASC


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